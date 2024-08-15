All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian President's Office denies Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream explosion

Khrystyna Bondarieva , VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 August 2024, 13:20
Ukrainian President's Office denies Ukraine's involvement in Nord Stream explosion
Office of the President. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has denied Ukraine's involvement in the blowing up of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea and blamed the incident on Russia.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak in an interview with Reuters, reports European Pravda

Details: Mykhailo Podoliak noted that such an act could only be carried out if there were extensive technical and financial resources.

Advertisement:

Quote from Mykhailo Podoliak: "And who possessed all this at the time of the bombing? Only Russia."

"Ukraine has nothing to do with the Nord Stream explosions," Podoliak stressed, adding that Ukraine did not gain any strategic or tactical advantage.

Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday that Poland had received a European arrest warrant issued by Berlin in connection with the blowing up, but the suspect, a Ukrainian national Volodymyr, had already left Poland.

Advertisement:

Background: On 15 August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian officials had been involved in the blowing up of Nord Stream. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly approved the operation to blow up the pipeline and then tried unsuccessfully to cancel it after an intervention from the CIA. The operation allegedly took place under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Nord Stream 2war
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
Nord Stream 2
White House decides not to comment on Ukraine's alleged operation to blow up Nord Stream
Nord Stream sabotage investigation will not harm relations with Ukraine, Germany says
Polish Prosecutor's Office says Nord Stream explosion suspect has left for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: