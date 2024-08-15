Office of the President. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has denied Ukraine's involvement in the blowing up of Russia's Nord Stream pipeline in the Baltic Sea and blamed the incident on Russia.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak in an interview with Reuters, reports European Pravda

Details: Mykhailo Podoliak noted that such an act could only be carried out if there were extensive technical and financial resources.

Quote from Mykhailo Podoliak: "And who possessed all this at the time of the bombing? Only Russia."

"Ukraine has nothing to do with the Nord Stream explosions," Podoliak stressed, adding that Ukraine did not gain any strategic or tactical advantage.

Polish prosecutors said on Wednesday that Poland had received a European arrest warrant issued by Berlin in connection with the blowing up, but the suspect, a Ukrainian national Volodymyr, had already left Poland.

Background: On 15 August, The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukrainian officials had been involved in the blowing up of Nord Stream. In particular, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly approved the operation to blow up the pipeline and then tried unsuccessfully to cancel it after an intervention from the CIA. The operation allegedly took place under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

