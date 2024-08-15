Russians drop guided aerial bombs on firm in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring civilians

At least two civilians have been killed and one more has been injured in a Russian airstrike on a civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 15:30 the occupiers struck a civilian facility in the Kupiansk district with guided aerial bombs.

Sadly, two civilians were killed."

Details: Early reports say another employee of the firm was injured.

Emergency services are working on site.

