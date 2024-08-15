Russians destroy logistics facility in Kharkiv Oblast

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk district. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The Russians destroyed a logistics infrastructure facility during an attack on the Kupiansk district on the morning of 15 August.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Reportedly, a logistics infrastructure facility in the village of Osynovo was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack.

The village of Kozacha Lopan was also attacked, resulting in a house catching fire.

Syniehubov said two people were killed and four were injured due to attacks over the past day. In particular, a house in the Derhachi hromada also caught fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Background: A branch of the private courier service Nova Poshta was destroyed as a result of a targeted Russian strike on a shopping centre in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk Oblast.

