Ukraine's Ombudsman doubts quick all-for-all POW exchange despite Ukrainian successes in Russia's Kursk Oblast

An all-for-all prisoners-of-war exchange with Russia will not take place in the near future, despite the Ukrainian forces' operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast and the replenishment of the exchange pool. However, the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to ensure that large-scale POWs exchanges do happen.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Commissioner for Human Rights, in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote: "The Ukrainian side is consistently taking the initiative in organising large-scale exchanges, including multiple efforts through intermediaries to propose an all-for-all exchange. Do I believe that such an exchange will happen soon? No, I don't. But do I believe that the Ukrainian side is doing everything possible to make these large exchanges happen? Yes, a large team from the Coordination Headquarters [for the Treatment of Prisoners of War] is working on this, and I'm personally involved daily."

Details: At the same time, Lubinets confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is improving the situation regarding the return of Ukrainian citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

He said the Ukrainian side wants to rely on the principle of fairness in this process and reach an agreement with Russia on the principles of conducting exchange processes.

Quote: "I would really like us to finally agree with Russia on the principles for conducting exchange processes and returning civilian citizens, using this situation to our advantage... We need to adhere to the principle of fairness: those who were captured earlier should be released first.

We have lists of prisoners of war and civilian hostages that the Russians captured even before the full-scale invasion, since 2014. We also have the defenders of Mariupol, who have been in captivity for more than two years. Among them are even those who, after verification and confirmation by the International Committee of the Red Cross, were wounded while in captivity, which is an absolute violation of international humanitarian law."

Details: Lubinets did not specify whether the Russian side has already provided lists of people they want to prioritise in the exchange process, citing the sensitivity of the exchange agreements. However, he added that he understands the public's need to be informed about the progress of these agreements.

He said this is why, during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it was decided to establish a public council on prisoner exchanges. This would allow the families of prisoners and leaders of public organisations to be involved in these processes and receive certain information.

Background:

On 15 August Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, reported that the negotiating group preparing prisoner exchanges on behalf of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War was to include representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Human Rights Commissioner.

A public council will be established at the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in order to conduct further prisoner swaps with Russia, with special attention paid to women and people who are seriously ill and/or severely wounded.

On 14 August a total of 102 Russian soldiers were captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast by special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

