Ukrainian forces take control of Borki in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 17 August 2024, 00:34
The village of Borki. Photo: DeepStateMap

Analysts from the DeepState project updated their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 16-17 August, indicating that Ukrainian forces have taken control of the village of Borki in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The defence forces have liberated Borki in Kursk Oblast".

Details: DeepState also noted that the Russians had advanced in the settlements of Hrodivka, Mykolaivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

  • On the night of 15-16 August, DeepState reported that Ukrainian forces were in control of the village of Vnezapnoe in Kursk Oblast.
  • Ukrainian forces were in control of about 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 12 August.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that over 100 Russian servicemen had been captured in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day on 14 August.

