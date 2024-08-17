Ukrainian forces take control of Borki in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Analysts from the DeepState project updated their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 16-17 August, indicating that Ukrainian forces have taken control of the village of Borki in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The defence forces have liberated Borki in Kursk Oblast".

Details: DeepState also noted that the Russians had advanced in the settlements of Hrodivka, Mykolaivka and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast.

Background:

On the night of 15-16 August, DeepState reported that Ukrainian forces were in control of the village of Vnezapnoe in Kursk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces were in control of about 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 12 August.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that over 100 Russian servicemen had been captured in Kursk Oblast since the beginning of the day on 14 August.

