Ukraine's defence forces take over Vnezapnoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 August 2024, 04:46
Ukraine's defence forces take over Vnezapnoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Screenshot of the DeepState map

Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map and reported that Ukraine’s defence forces are in control of the village of Vnezapnoe in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: a report by the DeepState analytical project

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces have liberated Vnezapnoe (Russia’s Kursk Oblast)."

Details: In addition, the analysts noted that Russian forces have advanced near Pishchane and in Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: Ukrainian forces were in control of about 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 12 August.

