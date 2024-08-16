Ukraine's defence forces take over Vnezapnoe in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState
Friday, 16 August 2024, 04:46
Analysts from the DeepState project have updated their map and reported that Ukraine’s defence forces are in control of the village of Vnezapnoe in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
Source: a report by the DeepState analytical project
Quote: "Ukraine’s defence forces have liberated Vnezapnoe (Russia’s Kursk Oblast)."
Advertisement:
Details: In addition, the analysts noted that Russian forces have advanced near Pishchane and in Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.
Background: Ukrainian forces were in control of about 44 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of 12 August.
Support UP or become our patron!