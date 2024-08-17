Ukrainian forces shoot down all 14 Shahed UAVs launched overnight by Russia
Saturday, 17 August 2024, 08:39
Ukrainian air defence units have shot down all 14 Shaheds launched by Russia overnight.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Details: In addition to the Shahed drones, the Russians fired an Iskander-K cruise missile on the city of Sumy from Voronezh Oblast, Russia.
It was not intercepted.
The Ukrainian military noted that the Russian UAVs had been launched from the areas of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeysk, and Kursk in Russia.
All 14 Shaheds have been destroyed in Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv oblasts.
Background: Dmytro Drozdenko, Head of Sumy City Military Administration, reported that the area of Svobody Avenue in Sumy had been struck.
