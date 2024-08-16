All Sections
Ukrainian forces shoot down 2 Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 August 2024, 18:42
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 August. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Ukrainian air defence units from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down two Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The defenders of the sky have destroyed two enemy missiles over [Dnipropetrovsk] Oblast. I am grateful to Air Command Skhid for their efforts.

However, several fires broke out in the Dnipro district due to the missile strikes. No one was killed or injured."

Details: The Nikopol district suffered from the Russian bombardment and kamikaze drone attacks, which targeted the city of Nikopol and Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Infrastructure, five houses, two outbuildings, and a car have been damaged.

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 August.
Photo: Serhii Lysak
 
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 August.
Photo: Serhii Lysak

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastwarair defence
