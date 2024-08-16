Ukrainian forces shoot down 2 Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian air defence units from Air Command Skhid (East) shot down two Russian missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 16 August.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The defenders of the sky have destroyed two enemy missiles over [Dnipropetrovsk] Oblast. I am grateful to Air Command Skhid for their efforts.
However, several fires broke out in the Dnipro district due to the missile strikes. No one was killed or injured."
Details: The Nikopol district suffered from the Russian bombardment and kamikaze drone attacks, which targeted the city of Nikopol and Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Infrastructure, five houses, two outbuildings, and a car have been damaged.
