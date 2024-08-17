Polish PM rejects German allegations about Poland's involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reacted to the latest developments surrounding the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Quote: "To all the initiators and patrons of Nord Stream 1 and 2. The only thing you should do today about it is apologise and keep quiet."

To all the initiators and patrons of Nord Stream 1 and 2. The only thing you should do today about it is apologise and keep quiet. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) August 17, 2024

Details: The German newspaper Die Welt published an interview with August Hanning, former President of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, on its website on Thursday. In the interview, Hanning claimed that Poland had likely supported the attack on the gas pipeline, adding that Germany should consider seeking compensation from the Polish and Ukrainian authorities.

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation, has strongly denied the allegations of Polish involvement.

Background:

On 14 August, several German media outlets, including ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and Die Zeit, reported that in early June, German Prosecutor General Jens Rommel issued the first arrest warrant for the main suspect in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a Ukrainian diving instructor known only as Volodymyr.

However, Spiegel reported that Volodymyr, whom Germany had intended to arrest in Poland for his involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, left Polish territory, probably because he had been warned about the arrest.

On Thursday, 15 August, The Wall Street Journal claimed that senior Ukrainian officials were involved in the destruction of the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. According to the report, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supposedly approved the operation to blow up Nord Stream but later attempted, unsuccessfully, to cancel it. The operation was said to have been conducted under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

