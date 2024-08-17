All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish PM rejects German allegations about Poland's involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVSaturday, 17 August 2024, 17:27
Polish PM rejects German allegations about Poland's involvement in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has reacted to the latest developments surrounding the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter); European Pravda

Quote: "To all the initiators and patrons of Nord Stream 1 and 2. The only thing you should do today about it is apologise and keep quiet."

Advertisement:

Details: The German newspaper Die Welt published an interview with August Hanning, former President of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service, on its website on Thursday. In the interview, Hanning claimed that Poland had likely supported the attack on the gas pipeline, adding that Germany should consider seeking compensation from the Polish and Ukrainian authorities.

Advertisement:

Krzysztof Gawkowski, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digitalisation, has strongly denied the allegations of Polish involvement.

Background:

  • On 14 August, several German media outlets, including ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and Die Zeit, reported that in early June, German Prosecutor General Jens Rommel issued the first arrest warrant for the main suspect in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, a Ukrainian diving instructor known only as Volodymyr.
  • However, Spiegel reported that Volodymyr, whom Germany had intended to arrest in Poland for his involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, left Polish territory, probably because he had been warned about the arrest.
  • On Thursday, 15 August, The Wall Street Journal claimed that senior Ukrainian officials were involved in the destruction of the gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea. According to the report, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy supposedly approved the operation to blow up Nord Stream but later attempted, unsuccessfully, to cancel it. The operation was said to have been conducted under the supervision of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

energyNord Stream 2
Advertisement:

Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video

US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

Kremlin launches information campaign to downplay losing Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukraine's spy chief names radio communication centre, airport and air base in Russia as targets of recent drone attacks

Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues

All News
energy
Ukraine's invasion of Kursk Oblast disrupts secret talks with Russia on stopping attacks on power facilities – WP
Consumers in 6 oblasts and substation in Kharkiv Oblast without power after Russian attacks
Russian forces target energy facilities in Ukraine's north and south
RECENT NEWS
12:32
Lithuania records reduction of Russian troops in Kaliningrad Oblast amid Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast
12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
11:59
Ukrainian special forces drones strike airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast: bomb and fuel warehouses damaged – Ukrainska Pravda source, video
11:59
Ukraine encircles Russian troops in Kursk Oblast, prepares for long fight – WSJ
11:31
Ukraine's air defence downs 2 Shahed drones, Russian missiles fail to hit targets
11:27
​​For first time since 1999, trade turnover between Russia and EU falls below 5 billion euros
11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
10:12
Austria's far-right wants to stop payments to EU military fund that helps Ukraine
09:59
No threat to Ternopil residents: chlorine and hydrochloric acid levels in air have dropped below normal
09:56
Reinforced concrete shelters being installed in Kursk and Kurchatov
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: