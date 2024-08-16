All Sections
Consumers in 6 oblasts and substation in Kharkiv Oblast without power after Russian attacks

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 16 August 2024, 11:49
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian attacks in Chernihiv Oblast have left 1,500 consumers without power in 12 settlements. 

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: It is reported that the power supply was restored under the backup scheme.

A substation and household consumers were left without power because of combat actions in Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, Russian attacks cut off the power supply to more than 16,000 consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

The ministry also noted that power companies restored power to more than 16,000 consumers who were cut off as a result of combat actions.

As of the morning of 16 August, 486 settlements were without power supply due to hostilities and technical failures.

Background:

  • This week, Russia attacked the energy system of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) in Ukraine’s north.
  • The attack damaged the company's substations and temporarily cut off power to some sections of the railway tracks.

