Russians trying to break through Ukrainian defences on Pokrovsk front, launching 46 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 139 times on 10 fronts across the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Russians are most active on the Pokrovsk front, where they mounted 46 assaults.

information as of 08:00 on 18 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, six combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

The Russians have launched 10 attacks on the Kupiansk front over the past 24 hours. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Berestove and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops mounted 24 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka and Dibrova.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 9 Russian assaults near the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka and Pereizne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians mounted 12 attacks near the town of Chasiv Yar and the settlement of Ivanivske. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, carried out 19 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 46 Russian assaults and offensive actions targeting the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne and Zavitne. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near the settlements of Hrodivka, Mykolaivka and Novozhelanne; the Russians actively used ground attack aircraft and bombers.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight attacks near the settlement of Krasnohorivka.

On the Vremivka front, based on the updated information, the Russians launched three attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlement of Vuhledar.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians mounted two attempts to seize Ukrainian positions but to no avail.

No signs of offensive groups being formed have been detected on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

Russian forces are deploying aircraft on the border with Sumy Oblast to attack Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses in military personnel and equipment on Russian forces.

