Ukrainian troops hit Kavkaz plant storing oil for Russian army

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 18 August 2024, 11:21
Ukrainian troops hit Kavkaz plant storing oil for Russian army
Stock photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kavkaz plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, which stored petroleum products for the Russian army's military needs, on the night of 17-18 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "On the night of 17-18 August, a blow was delivered to the Kavkaz plant in Rostov Oblast, Russia. Oil and petroleum products were stored here, including for the needs of the Russian Federation's occupying army."

Details: It is reported that at least two fires had started in the plant's grounds. Detailed information about the consequences of the attack is being clarified. 

The mission was carried out by DIU in cooperation with the Armed Forces and other departments of the defence forces.

Previously: Facility in the settlement of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast was targeted by attack drones on the night of 17-18 August. Eyewitnesses report that five UAVs were involved. The strike caused a large fire engulfing diesel tanks at the site.

