Russians attack Pokrovsk front 45 times, making advances near Vozdvyzhenka and Novohrodivka

A total of 145 combat clashes across 10 fronts have occurred over the past day, with the most intense fighting concentrated near 11 settlements on the Pokrovsk front.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, three battles occurred near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians attacked 20 times. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kolesnykivka, Lozova and Synkivka.

On the Lyman front, 20 combat clashes occurred, particularly near the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Novosadove and Torske.

On the Siversk front, two combat clashes occurred. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 14 battles took place near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Stupochky and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched 24 attacks near the settlements of Zalizne, Toretsk, Dyliivka and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Novohrodivka, Zavitne, Skuchne and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of attacks occurred near Vozdvyzhenka and Novohrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces stopped nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians launched four assaults, particularly towards the settlements of Vodiane and Rozdolne.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops conducted four unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting mortar and artillery attacks on settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact.

