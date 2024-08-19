Indian PM to visit Ukraine on 23 August – Ukrainian President's Office

The Ukrainian President's Office has officially announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on the eve of Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 24 August.

Source: the official website of the Ukrainian President's Office

Quote: "On 23 August, the National Flag Day of Ukraine, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations."

Details: During the visit, Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

A number of documents are also expected to be signed between Ukraine and India.

Previously: On 19 August, Reuters reported, citing India's Foreign Ministry, that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Ukraine for the first time since the full-scale Russian invasion. The exact date of the visit was not disclosed.

Background:

