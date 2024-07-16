India dissatisfied with Zelenskyy's words about Modi and Putin's meeting when Okhmatdyt was bombed

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

India has summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks about the meeting in Russia between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: The Economic Times

Quote from the Economic Times: "India on Monday raised with the Ukrainian Ambassador to India the remarks made by his President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against PM Narendra Modi during his Russia visit.

The MEA [Ministry of External Affairs] had summoned the Ukrainian envoy on Monday and raised the issue, ET has learnt. This clearly indicates New Delhi’s displeasure with the Ukrainian dispensation on the issue of Zelenskyy’s comments against the PM."

Details: It also became known that India has postponed a meeting of the joint working group on culture with Ukraine.

Last week, Zelenskyy criticised Modi's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts".

Zelenskyy said that it was sad to see the leader of the world's largest democracy embracing the world's most notorious criminal in Moscow.

Last week, Modi paid a two-day visit to Russia for the 22nd annual India Summit after a three-year hiatus. The last summit took place in December 2021, when Putin visited Delhi. Modi's visit reportedly gave a "big boost to the economic partnership" with Russia.

Background:

