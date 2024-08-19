All Sections
Indian PM Modi to visit Ukraine, Foreign Ministry reports

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 19 August 2024, 11:10
Narendra Modi. Photo: Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine for the first time since Russia's full-scale invasion. The specific date of the visit has not yet been disclosed.

Source: Reuters, citing the Indian Foreign Ministry 

Quote: The ministry has promised to release details of the visit later. 

Reuters notes that India has refrained from directly blaming Russia for the war while urging neighbours to engage in dialogue and diplomacy. 

New Delhi is seeking to deepen its relations with the West while maintaining ties with  Russia, its longstanding friend.

Previously: In July, WION, an Indian English-language news channel, citing Indian diplomats, reported that Modi plans to visit Ukraine in August for the first time since the full-scale war began.

Background:

  • In early July, on the day of the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv, Modi visited Russia. During a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, he urged him to end the war in Ukraine, stating that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield.
  • Zelenskyy criticised Modi's meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss the Ukrainian president's remarks.
  • The United States has expressed its concern to India about its relations with Russia amid the ongoing war of aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

IndiaUkraine
India
Indian PM plans to visit Ukraine in August
India dissatisfied with Zelenskyy's words about Modi and Putin's meeting when Okhmatdyt was bombed
Indian Prime Minister urges Putin to end war in Ukraine saying that solution cannot be found on battlefield
