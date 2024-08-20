Russians concentrate their attacks on Pokrovsk front: over 60 combat clashes per day

A total of 158 combat clashes have occurred over the past day, including 63 on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces have attacked 10 fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces continued offensive and assault actions, initiating five combat clashes. Fighting occurred near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 14 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, Synkivka, Andriivka and towards Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces stopped 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novosadove, Makiivka, Nevske, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces tried to advance 24 times, operating near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Nelipivka and Zalizne, with the heaviest fighting near the town of Toretsk. Russian forces also conducted five airstrikes using nine guided bombs there.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 Russian attacks, with the most intense fighting near the settlements of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Vozdvyzhenka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Nevelske and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians tried to breach Ukrainian defence lines 11 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to capture Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast) five times. They also launched attacks from the side of Volodymyrivka and Solodke.

On the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault on their positions in Kherson Oblast.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact.

