All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians concentrate their attacks on Pokrovsk front: over 60 combat clashes per day

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 August 2024, 08:52
Russians concentrate their attacks on Pokrovsk front: over 60 combat clashes per day
Photo: Getty Images

A total of 158 combat clashes have occurred over the past day, including 63 on the Pokrovsk front. Russian forces have attacked 10 fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces continued offensive and assault actions, initiating five combat clashes. Fighting occurred near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, 14 combat clashes occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, Synkivka, Andriivka and towards Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces stopped 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novosadove, Makiivka, Nevske, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne and Verkhnokamianske.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces tried to advance 24 times, operating near the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York, Nelipivka and Zalizne, with the heaviest fighting near the town of Toretsk. Russian forces also conducted five airstrikes using nine guided bombs there.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 63 Russian attacks, with the most intense fighting near the settlements of Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Vozdvyzhenka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Nevelske and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians tried to breach Ukrainian defence lines 11 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to capture Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast) five times. They also launched attacks from the side of Volodymyrivka and Solodke.

On the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive actions over the past day.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault on their positions in Kherson Oblast.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Armed Forces
Russia loses 1,330 soldiers, 5 tanks and 52 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Russians attack Pokrovsk front 45 times, making advances near Vozdvyzhenka and Novohrodivka
Ukraine's Armed Forces repel 19 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front, 5 attacks still ongoing
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: