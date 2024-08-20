All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Not all of Ukraine's allies fulfil their promises regarding sending air defence to Kyiv – Bloomberg

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 20 August 2024, 18:15
Not all of Ukraine's allies fulfil their promises regarding sending air defence to Kyiv – Bloomberg
Air defence systems. Stock photo: Getty Images

A number of Ukraine’s allies in NATO have failed to fulfil their promises to speed up their shipments of air defence systems and other military equipment to help Ukraine protect itself from Russian attacks.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter

Details: The sources told Bloomberg that several NATO members have so far failed to fulfil the commitments they made during the July NATO summit in Washington, D.C., including promises to deliver at least five additional long-range air defence systems, which US President Joe Biden called a "historic donation".

Advertisement:

The US, Germany and Romania promised to send one Patriot system each to Ukraine. The fourth Patriot for Ukraine was to be assembled from parts supplied by several countries. Italy promised to give Ukraine a SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile system, and other NATO members committed to sending other defence equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, many of these promises will go unfulfilled until autumn, when Russia is likely to take advantage of the vulnerability of war-torn Ukraine and intensify bombing of its critical infrastructure.

One source said that the support of Ukraine’s allies remains uneven, while another said that some of Ukraine’s allies are lagging behind in providing military assistance to Ukraine, which negatively affects its defence capabilities.

Advertisement:

Background: On 18 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that it is important for Ukraine’s partners to speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which requires, among other things, effective logistics solutions.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOair defenceUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
NATO
Czech President believes Ukraine can join NATO while partially occupied
Russian response to Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast slow and scattered – Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Bulgaria joins NATO mission for training Ukrainian troops
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: