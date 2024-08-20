Not all of Ukraine's allies fulfil their promises regarding sending air defence to Kyiv – Bloomberg

A number of Ukraine’s allies in NATO have failed to fulfil their promises to speed up their shipments of air defence systems and other military equipment to help Ukraine protect itself from Russian attacks.

Source: Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter

Details: The sources told Bloomberg that several NATO members have so far failed to fulfil the commitments they made during the July NATO summit in Washington, D.C., including promises to deliver at least five additional long-range air defence systems, which US President Joe Biden called a "historic donation".

The US, Germany and Romania promised to send one Patriot system each to Ukraine. The fourth Patriot for Ukraine was to be assembled from parts supplied by several countries. Italy promised to give Ukraine a SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile system, and other NATO members committed to sending other defence equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, many of these promises will go unfulfilled until autumn, when Russia is likely to take advantage of the vulnerability of war-torn Ukraine and intensify bombing of its critical infrastructure.

One source said that the support of Ukraine’s allies remains uneven, while another said that some of Ukraine’s allies are lagging behind in providing military assistance to Ukraine, which negatively affects its defence capabilities.

Background: On 18 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that it is important for Ukraine’s partners to speed up the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, which requires, among other things, effective logistics solutions.

