US senators comment on Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in Kursk Oblast

A bipartisan delegation from the United States has supported the actions of the Ukrainian defence forces in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast and called the operation "historic" and hopeful during an official visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Radio Svoboda

Quote from Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal: "Today is one of hope – more hope than I’ve seen in any of the trips I’ve been here. The breakthrough in Kursk on that front is historic. It is a seismic breakthrough. Good news, big news, promising even more potential breakthroughs…" He went on to say that the main news is that Ukraine is in Russia and is moving the fight to the territory of Russia.

Advertisement:

Details: He is convinced that such actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine will force Russia to move troops to Kursk from other parts of the line of contact.

Quote from Republican Senator Lindsey Graham: "What do I think about [the situation in] Kursk? Bold, brilliant, beautiful. Keep it up! Putin started this; kick his ass."

Details: The two senators called on the Joe Biden administration to cancel restrictions on the use of US weapons provided to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Lindsey Graham: "Let these people fight. Give them the weapons they need to win the war they can’t afford to lose." Graham also spoke about the F-16s, saying they’ve been a long time coming and now that they're in Ukraine, they should be used and that Ukrainian pilots should be trained in their use.

Background:

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, confirmed for the first time that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have taken control of about 1,000 square kilometres of Russian territory.

The Pentagon has previously said that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy and that it is not concerned about a possible increase in tensions with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!