All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces strike Russian S-300 missile system in Rostov Oblast overnight

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 August 2024, 09:22
Ukrainian forces strike Russian S-300 missile system in Rostov Oblast overnight
An air defence system. Photo: Russian Defence MInistry

Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian S-300 missile system station in the city of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Units of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, struck an enemy S-300 missile system station near the settlement of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 20-21 August."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reported that explosions had been heard at the calculated target points.

However, whether the strike was successful is still being confirmed.

The Russians use S-300 systems to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement:

Background: Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow has taken place, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffwarexplosionRussia
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
General Staff
Russian forces carried out 87 assaults today, most clashes on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians storming Ukrainian positions, 78 combat engagements occur since 19 August began – Ukraine's General Staff
Russians actively advance on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: