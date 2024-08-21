Ukrainian forces strike Russian S-300 missile system in Rostov Oblast overnight

Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian S-300 missile system station in the city of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Units of the Ukrainian Navy, in cooperation with other components of the defence forces, struck an enemy S-300 missile system station near the settlement of Novoshakhtinsk in Russia’s Rostov Oblast on the night of 20-21 August."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff reported that explosions had been heard at the calculated target points.

However, whether the strike was successful is still being confirmed.

The Russians use S-300 systems to attack peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Advertisement:

Background: Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow has taken place, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.

Support UP or become our patron!