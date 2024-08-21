Russian authorities claim 10 UAVs attacked Moscow and Russian air defence downed 45 drones overnight – videos
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow has taken place, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.
Source: Sobyanin on Telegram
Quote: "The [Russian] Defence Ministry's air defence forces downed 10 [drones] overnight.
This is so far one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow using drones."
Російське Міноборони заявило, що за ніч ППО нібито збила 45 безпілотників на території РФ. Зокрема, 10 – над Москвою. Про наслідки влада традиційно нічого не повідомляє. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/fn1RNRixiR— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 21, 2024
Update: The Russian Defence Ministry added later that Russian air defence had supposedly shot down 45 UAVs in Russia overnight.
In particular, they reported that 11 drones were supposedly downed over Moscow Oblast, 23 drones over Bryansk Oblast, 6 over Belgorod Oblast, 3 over Kaluga Oblast and 2 more over Kursk Oblast.
Support UP or become our patron!