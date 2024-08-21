Russian authorities claim 10 UAVs attacked Moscow and Russian air defence downed 45 drones overnight – videos

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow has taken place, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "The [Russian] Defence Ministry's air defence forces downed 10 [drones] overnight.

Advertisement:

This is so far one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow using drones."

Російське Міноборони заявило, що за ніч ППО нібито збила 45 безпілотників на території РФ. Зокрема, 10 – над Москвою. Про наслідки влада традиційно нічого не повідомляє. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/fn1RNRixiR — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) August 21, 2024

Update: The Russian Defence Ministry added later that Russian air defence had supposedly shot down 45 UAVs in Russia overnight.

Advertisement:

In particular, they reported that 11 drones were supposedly downed over Moscow Oblast, 23 drones over Bryansk Oblast, 6 over Belgorod Oblast, 3 over Kaluga Oblast and 2 more over Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!