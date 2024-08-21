All Sections
Russian authorities claim 10 UAVs attacked Moscow and Russian air defence downed 45 drones overnight – videos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 August 2024, 07:12
Russian authorities claim 10 UAVs attacked Moscow and Russian air defence downed 45 drones overnight – videos
A fire. Photo: Baza Telegram channel

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has claimed that one of the largest-scale attacks on Moscow has taken place, during which Russian air defence allegedly downed 10 drones.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote: "The [Russian] Defence Ministry's air defence forces downed 10 [drones] overnight. 

This is so far one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow using drones."

Update: The Russian Defence Ministry added later that Russian air defence had supposedly shot down 45 UAVs in Russia overnight.

In particular, they reported that 11 drones were supposedly downed over Moscow Oblast, 23 drones over Bryansk Oblast, 6 over Belgorod Oblast, 3 over Kaluga Oblast and 2 more over Kursk Oblast.

