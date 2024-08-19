Russians storming Ukrainian positions, 78 combat engagements occur since 19 August began – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces are continuing to assault Ukrainian positions along the entire war zone, with the most challenging situation being on the Pokrovsk front. Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 78 times since the beginning of the day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 19 August

Quote: "The border area of Sumy Oblast is suffering from cynical airstrikes from the airspace of the Russian Federation. The areas near the settlements of Khotin and Obukhivka were affected by bombardments today [19 August – ed.]. In addition, the Russians launched an airstrike on Porozok using rockets.

[The settlement] of Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast was also bombarded by enemy aircraft."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians carried out four unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Eight combat engagements took place on the Kupiansk front. The Russians tried to advance towards the settlements of Torske, Hlushkivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, and Kruhliakivka. At present, half of their attacks are in progress.

Russian forces also struck the area near the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with guided aerial bombs.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched nine assaults on Ukrainian positions, with the most intense activity coming from the direction of the settlement of Ploschanka.

On the Siversk front, six combat engagements took place during the day. The Russians attempted to advance near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Ivano-Darivka. "Three more combat engagements are currently underway," the General Staff reported.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians mounted two assaults near the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka. The fighting continues near the latter.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched nine attacks near the settlements of New-York, Toretsk, Zalizne and Nelipivka. "Seven combat engagements are over and two more are ongoing," the General Staff said.

In addition, Russian forces carried out six airstrikes, involving nine guided aerial bombs, on the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, the Russians mounted attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Novohrodivka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Mykolaivka, Ptyche, Mykhailivka, Kamyshivka and Myroliubivka.

"The Ukrainian defence forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 24 attacks, with 5 engagements still ongoing. The enemy losses on this front are being confirmed. The enemy also launched three airstrikes with rockets on Oleksandropil," the General Staff said.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces launched five unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Nevelske and Kostiantynivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians used aircraft for attacks, launching three rocket strikes near Makarivka. In addition, they conducted three assaults, seeking to advance from the direction of Volodymyrivka and Solodke, and mounted an attack near the village of Vodiane.

On the Prydniprovske and Orikhove fronts, Russian forces have not conducted any offensive or assault operations since the beginning of the day. However, they conducted airstrikes with about 60 rockets near the settlements of Piatykhatky, Huliaipole and Olhivka. In addition, they dropped three aerial bombs near Novodanylivka and Temyrivka.

