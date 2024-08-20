All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces carried out 87 assaults today, most clashes on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 August 2024, 17:18
Russian forces carried out 87 assaults today, most clashes on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces carried out 87 assaults on Ukrainian positions since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00 on 20 August, with over a third of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 20 August

Quote from the General Staff: "The largest number of combat clashes took place on the Pokrovsk front. Since the beginning of the day, occupation forces made 34 attempts to push [Ukrainian] defence forces from their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka, Kalynivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche and Skuchne. They also attacked in the direction of Zelene Pole. [Ukraine’s] defence forces are holding the enemy forces back and have repelled 24 of the assaults. Another 10 clashes are still ongoing."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces 14 times on the Toretsk front, focusing on areas in the vicinity of New-York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Zalizne. Ukrainian defence forces have repelled 13 of those assaults, with one combat clash still ongoing.

Russian aircraft deployed unguided rockets to strike Druzhba and dropped 11 glide bombs on Toretsk and Nelipivka.

Russian forces launched seven attacks on Ukrainian units on the Kurakhove front and made attempts to advance near Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka.

Advertisement:

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces made one unsuccessful attempt to assault Ukrainian positions.

On the Orikhove front, Russian glide bombs targeted Novoyakovlivka and Novopavlivka, and Russian forces also deployed unguided missiles to attack Novoandriivka and Lobkove. Russian units also made unsuccessful attempts to advance towards Novodanylivka.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces made six attempts to assault Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Two combat clashes are still ongoing in Vovchansk.

Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces six times on the Kupiansk front, with Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assaults near Lozova and Novoosynove. One combat clash is underway.

On the Lyman front, aircraft-supported Russian forces are assaulting Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka and Dibrova. Ukrainian forces have so far repelled nine Russian assaults today. The situation remains under Ukraine’s control.

Fighting continues on the Siversk front, where the Russians are assaulting Ukrainian forces near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Pereizne. Russian occupation forces made four attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence and dropped seven bombs on Serebrianka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces undertook three assault operations near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka and deployed unguided rockets to strike areas in the vicinity of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian assaults today.

Russia continues to target areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast, with Bachivsk, Mykhailivske, Riasne and Pokrovka all being shelled by Russian forces. The Russians also twice deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Slavhorod today.

Support UP or become our patron!

warGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
war
Ocheret special operation: 24-year-old Russian soldier defects to side of Ukraine
Excess of chlorine recorded in Ternopil Oblast's air after Russian attack on industrial facility
Ukrainian forces begin to experience "shell hunger" after start of Kursk operation – FT
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: