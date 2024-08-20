Russian forces carried out 87 assaults today, most clashes on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces carried out 87 assaults on Ukrainian positions since the beginning of the day, as of 16:00 on 20 August, with over a third of the clashes taking place on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 20 August

Quote from the General Staff: "The largest number of combat clashes took place on the Pokrovsk front. Since the beginning of the day, occupation forces made 34 attempts to push [Ukrainian] defence forces from their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Mykhailivka, Kalynivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Ptyche and Skuchne. They also attacked in the direction of Zelene Pole. [Ukraine’s] defence forces are holding the enemy forces back and have repelled 24 of the assaults. Another 10 clashes are still ongoing."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces 14 times on the Toretsk front, focusing on areas in the vicinity of New-York, Nelipivka, Toretsk and Zalizne. Ukrainian defence forces have repelled 13 of those assaults, with one combat clash still ongoing.

Russian aircraft deployed unguided rockets to strike Druzhba and dropped 11 glide bombs on Toretsk and Nelipivka.

Russian forces launched seven attacks on Ukrainian units on the Kurakhove front and made attempts to advance near Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka.

Advertisement:

On the Vremivka front, Russian forces made one unsuccessful attempt to assault Ukrainian positions.

On the Orikhove front, Russian glide bombs targeted Novoyakovlivka and Novopavlivka, and Russian forces also deployed unguided missiles to attack Novoandriivka and Lobkove. Russian units also made unsuccessful attempts to advance towards Novodanylivka.

On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces made six attempts to assault Ukrainian positions near Lyptsi and Vovchansk. Two combat clashes are still ongoing in Vovchansk.

Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian forces six times on the Kupiansk front, with Ukrainian forces repelling Russian assaults near Lozova and Novoosynove. One combat clash is underway.

On the Lyman front, aircraft-supported Russian forces are assaulting Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka and Dibrova. Ukrainian forces have so far repelled nine Russian assaults today. The situation remains under Ukraine’s control.

Fighting continues on the Siversk front, where the Russians are assaulting Ukrainian forces near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Pereizne. Russian occupation forces made four attempts to break through the Ukrainian defence and dropped seven bombs on Serebrianka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces undertook three assault operations near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka and deployed unguided rockets to strike areas in the vicinity of Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian assaults today.

Russia continues to target areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast, with Bachivsk, Mykhailivske, Riasne and Pokrovka all being shelled by Russian forces. The Russians also twice deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to attack Slavhorod today.

Support UP or become our patron!