Ukrainian forces repel 53 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front: 134 combat clashes occur on front in one day

A total of 134 combat clashes have occurred across nine fronts in Ukraine over the past day, with the most intense activity occurring on the Pokrovsk front, where Russian forces have launched 53 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted 16 attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled these attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, 19 Russian attacks took place, with attempts to advance near the settlements of Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Serhiivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near the village of Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne eight times. The situation is under control.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 Russian assault and offensive actions toward the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Ptyche. The highest concentration of attacks occurred near the settlements of Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 16 Russian attacks toward the settlements of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to advance toward the village of Vodiane twice.

On the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian activity has somewhat decreased and no offensive actions were reported over the last day. However, attacks on civilian infrastructure by using a wide variety of weapons continue.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

Ukrainian forces are continuing their operations on the Kursk front.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses in military personnel and equipment on Russian forces.

