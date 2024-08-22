All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces repel 53 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front: 134 combat clashes occur on front in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 August 2024, 08:26
Ukrainian forces repel 53 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front: 134 combat clashes occur on front in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 134 combat clashes have occurred across nine fronts in Ukraine over the past day, with the most intense activity occurring on the Pokrovsk front, where Russian forces have launched 53 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, six combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted 16 attacks. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled these attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove and Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, 19 Russian attacks took place, with attempts to advance near the settlements of Torske, Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Serhiivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian assault near the village of Spirne.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar and Predtechyne eight times. The situation is under control.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 13 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 53 Russian assault and offensive actions toward the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka and Ptyche. The highest concentration of attacks occurred near the settlements of Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 16 Russian attacks toward the settlements of Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Pobieda.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to advance toward the village of Vodiane twice.

On the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian activity has somewhat decreased and no offensive actions were reported over the last day. However, attacks on civilian infrastructure by using a wide variety of weapons continue.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

Ukrainian forces are continuing their operations on the Kursk front.

Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses in military personnel and equipment on Russian forces.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForceswarRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at World Championships in crown race

Ukraine crosses Putin's red lines again, but he just blinks – The Washington Post

One year since death of Ukrainian Air Force pilot Juice, his mother sits in F-16 fighter jet in his honour – video

Zelenskyy reveals details about Ukrainian drone missile Palianytsia

Telegram app founder Durov detained in France

Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv

All News
Armed Forces
Ukraine's Ground Forces show new group of Russian PoWs captured in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian forces begin to experience "shell hunger" after start of Kursk operation – FT
Russians concentrate their attacks on Pokrovsk front: over 60 combat clashes per day
RECENT NEWS
13:33
Latvia tightens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus
13:26
Russian Embassy in France requests access to detained billionaire Pavel Durov
13:17
Polish journalist injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk – photo
13:01
Russian troops remain trapped at aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months
12:40
Latvia and Ukraine sign memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity
12:20
Russians hit Sumy Oblast 261 times over past 24 hours: 4 civilians killed, 13 more injured – photos
11:35
Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at World Championships in crown race
11:33
China outraged by new US sanctions against Chinese companies helping Russia
10:56
Ukraine crosses Putin's red lines again, but he just blinks – The Washington Post
10:42
One year since death of Ukrainian Air Force pilot Juice, his mother sits in F-16 fighter jet in his honour – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: