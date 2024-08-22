All Sections
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 August 2024, 11:00
US Embassy: Russia can strike Ukrainian targets before Ukraine's Independence Day
Ukrainian and American flags. Photo: Getty Images

The US Embassy has warned of possible Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets before Ukraine’s Independence Day.

Source: the US Embassy in Ukraine, citing information from the US State Department, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The United States said it has information that Russia is stepping up its efforts to launch both night- and daytime attacks with drones and missiles across Ukraine. The embassy noted that this could happen before Ukraine's Independence Day on 24 August.

Over the past few days, Russia has massively attacked Ukrainian oblasts with various types of weapons.

On 21 August alone, Ukraine's air defence assets and personnel managed to destroy 50 attack drones and one missile in 14 oblasts. In total, the Air Force reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with 72 aerial targets that day.

Background:

  • Earlier, the United States recorded the redeployment of a small Russian force to the territory of Kursk Oblast.
  • On 21 August, UK Defence Intelligence said that Russia was deploying units in Kursk Oblast whose personnel were not fighting for their intended purpose, so it could reduce Russia's ability to regain the territories controlled by Ukrainian forces.

