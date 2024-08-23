All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Indian PM tells Zelenskyy that he will have to negotiate with Putin – video

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 23 August 2024, 16:28
Indian PM tells Zelenskyy that he will have to negotiate with Putin – video

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, how he met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a month ago and tried to convince him to stop the war.

Source: Modi at a meeting with Zelenskyy in the city of Kyiv, the video of which was published on social media of the Ukrainian President

Quote: "Last month, when I visited Russia, I told Putin very clearly that the problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. The only way of solving problems is through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in this direction, wasting no time. Both sides will have to sit down together and look for ways to overcome this crisis."

Advertisement:

Details: Modi also briefly described another meeting with Putin he had two years ago in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). "I told him [Putin – ed.], looking him right in the eyes, in front of the press, that now is not the era of war," Modi said.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyIndiaPutinwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Zelenskyy
We are pushing Russian army out of Kharkiv Oblast – Zelenskyy
Indian PM's visit to Kyiv: Ukraine and India agree upon four cooperation documents
Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM in Kyiv – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: