Indian PM tells Zelenskyy that he will have to negotiate with Putin – video

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has told Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, how he met with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a month ago and tried to convince him to stop the war.

Source: Modi at a meeting with Zelenskyy in the city of Kyiv, the video of which was published on social media of the Ukrainian President

Quote: "Last month, when I visited Russia, I told Putin very clearly that the problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. The only way of solving problems is through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in this direction, wasting no time. Both sides will have to sit down together and look for ways to overcome this crisis."

Details: Modi also briefly described another meeting with Putin he had two years ago in Samarkand (Uzbekistan). "I told him [Putin – ed.], looking him right in the eyes, in front of the press, that now is not the era of war," Modi said.

