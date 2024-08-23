Indian PM's visit to Kyiv: Ukraine and India agree upon four cooperation documents

Agreements regarding cooperation between Ukraine and India in the medical, agricultural, humanitarian and cultural spheres have been agreed upon during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Modi in Kyiv on 23 August

Quote: "Today we have agreed... upon four documents between Ukraine and India during Prime Minister Modi's historic visit. [These agreements cover] the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that a joint statement has also been prepared "on building a strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our nations and defence and technical cooperation".

"All of this must be strengthened," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!