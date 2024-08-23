All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Indian PM's visit to Kyiv: Ukraine and India agree upon four cooperation documents

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 23 August 2024, 15:01
Indian PM's visit to Kyiv: Ukraine and India agree upon four cooperation documents
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Narendra Modi. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Agreements regarding cooperation between Ukraine and India in the medical, agricultural, humanitarian and cultural spheres have been agreed upon during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a meeting with Modi in Kyiv on 23 August

Quote: "Today we have agreed... upon four documents between Ukraine and India during Prime Minister Modi's historic visit. [These agreements cover] the medical field, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy added that a joint statement has also been prepared "on building a strategic partnership between our countries, trade between our nations and defence and technical cooperation".

"All of this must be strengthened," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!

IndiaZelenskyy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
India
Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM in Kyiv – photo, video
Indian PM arrives in Ukraine – photos, video
US Department of State highlights importance of Indian PM's visit to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: