Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM in Kyiv – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 23 August 2024, 13:13
Zelenskyy meets with Indian PM in Kyiv – photo, video
Modi and Zelenskyy at the meeting in the city of Kyiv. Photo: Modi’s Twitter (X) 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, in the city of Kyiv. They honoured the memory of children who were killed as a result of Russian aggression.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram; Modi on Twitter (X); Times of India

Details: The meeting was held in the premises of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, where a temporary memorial complex to children who were killed by Russia was established.

Photo: Narendra Modi/ Twitter (X)

Quote by Zelenskyy: "Today in Kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I honoured the memory of the children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Children in every country deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible."

Background: On 23 August, it was revealed that Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, had arrived in Ukraine. This is his first official visit to Ukraine since the country’s independence was proclaimed in 1991.

