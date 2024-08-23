All Sections
We are pushing Russian army out of Kharkiv Oblast – Zelenskyy

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 August 2024, 20:35
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

In his evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are steadily ousting Russian forces out of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 23 August  

Quote: "I spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, particularly about the fighting in Kharkiv Oblast. We are pushing out the Russian army. Step by step. The occupier will not subjugate Kharkiv. Nor will it subjugate all of our Ukraine."

Details: The President noted that from the beginning of May, the Armed Forces had successfully repelled the Russian forces’ attempt to attack Kharkiv. Zelenskyy described Kharkiv as "a truly heroic city, a city of people and life."

Background: Before that, it was reported that stabilisation efforts were ongoing at the site of the counterattack by the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv Oblast. Oleksandr Borodin, the spokesman for the 3rd Assault Brigade, reported that the operation had resulted in severe damage to the positions and logistics of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation.

Asked whether the 3rd Assault Brigade's operation is linked to the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Borodin replied it was a "synchronised success".

The spokesman also said that despite the losses, including in personnel, Russian forces still have enormous reserves in the area, though they may not be effective due to the damage to logistics.

