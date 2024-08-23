Indian PM arrives in Ukraine – photos, video

Narendra Modi at a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Kyiv. Photo: Modi on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ukraine. This is the first official visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it regained independence in 1991.

Source: Times of India

Details: Modi arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 23 August. He is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

⚡ Indian PM Modi arrived in Kyiv for the first time in the history of Ukraine-India bilateral relations.



📹: Ukrzaliznytsia / Instagram pic.twitter.com/N1lBzOy06P — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) August 23, 2024

Updated: Modi posted a photo of the meeting with members of the Indian diaspora on social media platform X.

Advertisement:

Narendra Modi at a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Kyiv. Photo: Modi on X.

Narendra Modi at a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Kyiv. Photo: Modi on X.

Previously: Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace to be restored and announced that he would share his prospects for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background:

Modi visited Russia in early July, the same day that Russian forces targeted the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. At a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Modi urged him to end the war against Ukraine and said that a resolution could not be found on the battlefield.

The Ukrainian president criticised Modi's meeting with Putin, calling it a "devastating blow to peace efforts". In response, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss Zelenskyy's remark.

The United States has expressed concern about India's relations with Russia amid Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President's Office officially announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on the eve of Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on 24 August.

Support UP or become our patron!