All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Indian PM arrives in Ukraine – photos, video

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 August 2024, 09:20
Indian PM arrives in Ukraine – photos, video
Narendra Modi at a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Kyiv. Photo: Modi on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ukraine. This is the first official visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since it regained independence in 1991.

Source: Times of India

Details: Modi arrived in Kyiv on the morning of 23 August. He is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

Advertisement:

Updated:  Modi posted a photo of the meeting with members of the Indian diaspora on social media platform X.

Advertisement:
 
Narendra Modi at a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Kyiv.
Photo: Modi on X.
 
Narendra Modi at a meeting with members of the Indian diaspora in Kyiv.
Photo: Modi on X.

Previously: Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for peace to be restored and announced that he would share his prospects for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

India
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
India
Zelensky offers to hold second Peace Summit in India, but with one condition
Zelenskyy to India: If you stop importing Russian oil, Putin will face challenges
Indian PM tells Zelenskyy that he will have to negotiate with Putin – video
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: