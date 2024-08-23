Mass events prohibited in Russia's Rostov Oblast where oil depot is on fire

Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast, has stated that outdoor mass events are now prohibited in the oblast, without specifying the reason.

Source: Golubev on Telegram

Quote: "A temporary ban on outdoor mass events has been introduced in Rostov Oblast."

Details: According to Golubev, scheduled indoors events are allowed, but the necessary security precautions must be taken.

He stated that this will apply to Rostov Oblast until further notice.

Before that, the governor reported a fire in the city of Proletarsk, near an oil depot, that took about a week to extinguish.

Golubev said that the fire occurred "due to a wildfire". "Due to burning reeds and strong winds, several residential buildings caught fire," he explained.

Background: A fire at the Kavkaz oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, where oil products for the Russian army are stored, has been raging for three consecutive days. Despite the efforts to contain it, the blaze has intensified, now engulfing 22 tanks.

