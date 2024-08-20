All Sections
Fire at oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast rages for 3 days: 22 fuel tanks ablaze – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 20 August 2024, 11:09
Photo: Video screenshot

A fire at the Kavkaz oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast, where oil products for the Russian army are stored, has been raging for three consecutive days. Despite efforts to contain it, the blaze has intensified, now engulfing 22 tanks.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti, TASS, Interfax, RBK; Telegram channels Baza; Meduza

Details: Local authorities say the fire at the oil depot in Proletarsk has spread to an area of 10,000 square metres. 

Around 22 out of 74 diesel fuel tanks are said to be currently burning, and the fire is likely to continue for several more days.

Around 520 people, including firefighters from neighbouring regions, are battling the blaze. 

However, the fire has not yet been contained. Continuous water spraying is underway between the tanks at the site to prevent any detonations.

Russians claim that the fire at the oil depot in Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, started on Sunday "after the fall of three aircraft-type drones".

Earlier on Monday, local authorities reported 18 casualties, while Vasily Golubev, the governor of Rostov Oblast, stated that firefighters were injured. Later, the governor announced that the number of firefighters who were affected had risen to 41: 18 of them were taken to hospital, including five who are in intensive care. 

A state of high readiness had been declared in the Proletarsky district, and a state of emergency had been introduced in Proletarsk on 19 August.

Background:

  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Kavkaz plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast, which stored petroleum products for the Russian army's military needs, on the night of 17-18 August.
  • A facility in the settlement of Proletarsk in Russia's Rostov Oblast was targeted by attack drones on the night of 17-18 August. Eyewitnesses report that five UAVs were involved. The strike caused a large fire engulfing diesel tanks at the site.

