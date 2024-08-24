Ukrainian forces advance east of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Saturday, 24 August 2024, 00:18
DeepState analysts have updated the map and reported on the night of 23-24 August that the Ukrainian military had succeeded east of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the Russians had advanced in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces were successful east of Sudzha. The Russians advanced in Novohrodivka and near Hrodivka [Donetsk Oblast – ed.]."
Background:
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.
- On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was introduced in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.
- On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.
