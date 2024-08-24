Ukrainian forces advance east of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState analysts

DeepState analysts have updated the map and reported on the night of 23-24 August that the Ukrainian military had succeeded east of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the Russians had advanced in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces were successful east of Sudzha. The Russians advanced in Novohrodivka and near Hrodivka [Donetsk Oblast – ed.]."

The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.

On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was introduced in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.

On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

