All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces advance east of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState analysts

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 August 2024, 00:18
Ukrainian forces advance east of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Kursk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

DeepState analysts have updated the map and reported on the night of 23-24 August that the Ukrainian military had succeeded east of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the Russians had advanced in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The Ukrainian defence forces were successful east of Sudzha. The Russians advanced in Novohrodivka and near Hrodivka [Donetsk Oblast – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the town of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 August 2024.
  • On 10 August, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the village of Poroz in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. A counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was introduced in Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, including increased security, traffic restrictions, document checks and phone monitoring.
  • On 12 August, the Ukrainian authorities confirmed for the first time that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in a special operation in Kursk Oblast.

Read more on this topic: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Support UP or become our patron!

Kursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Kursk Oblast
Ukraine launches incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast using conventional methods – Estonian General Staff
Russians entrenched in women's prison, resist Ukrainian attacks amid Kursk incursion – photo, video
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture interested in cultural heritage sites in Russia's Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: