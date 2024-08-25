All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians claim large-scale attack on Belgorod Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 04:34
Russians claim large-scale attack on Belgorod Oblast
A facility ablaze. Photo: Screenshot from video

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has claimed that Ukrainian forces hit Belgorod Oblast, in particular the village of Rakitnoye.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov claimed that Ukrainian forces had attacked Rakitnoye.

Advertisement:

He added that the strike had "left 5 people dead and 12 more injured".

According to him, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

Quote: "A gas pipeline has been damaged, temporarily cutting off the gas supply to the villages of Rakitnoye, Borispolye, and Novoleninskoye. There is also partial damage to a power line."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiawar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Russia
Russia loses 1,190 more soldiers in war against Ukraine
Ability to strike at targets in Russia's rear is crucial for Ukraine – ISW
Threat of strikes on Moscow and St Petersburg may persuade Russia to negotiate
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: