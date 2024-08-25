Russians claim large-scale attack on Belgorod Oblast

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has claimed that Ukrainian forces hit Belgorod Oblast, in particular the village of Rakitnoye.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov claimed that Ukrainian forces had attacked Rakitnoye.

He added that the strike had "left 5 people dead and 12 more injured".

According to him, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

Quote: "A gas pipeline has been damaged, temporarily cutting off the gas supply to the villages of Rakitnoye, Borispolye, and Novoleninskoye. There is also partial damage to a power line."

