Russians claim large-scale attack on Belgorod Oblast
Sunday, 25 August 2024, 04:34
Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has claimed that Ukrainian forces hit Belgorod Oblast, in particular the village of Rakitnoye.
Source: Gladkov on Telegram
Details: Gladkov claimed that Ukrainian forces had attacked Rakitnoye.
He added that the strike had "left 5 people dead and 12 more injured".
According to him, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.
Quote: "A gas pipeline has been damaged, temporarily cutting off the gas supply to the villages of Rakitnoye, Borispolye, and Novoleninskoye. There is also partial damage to a power line."
