Russian troops remain trapped at aggregate plant in Vovchansk for several months

A group of Russian military personnel remains at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast); they have been blocked there for several months.

Source: Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group, during a national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "They (the Russians – ed.) use drones to carry out logistics tasks. They use them to deliver water, ammunition and medicines. In particular, this is what is happening in the blocked area near Vovchansk, i.e. at the aggregate plant...

Advertisement:

At the very beginning, there were about 40 soldiers there. They are suffering losses there. They have killed and wounded alike. There are wounded who can't walk, there are wounded who still can fight. A certain number of them remain there, I cannot say the exact number for certain reasons."

Details: He added that the Russian unit has been blocked by Ukrainian troops for several months now.

Sarantsev said the Russians were limited in their actions and only received assistance via drones.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!