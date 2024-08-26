All Sections
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid massive Russian attack on Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 26 August 2024, 09:41
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid massive Russian attack on Ukraine
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Poland scrambled its fighter jets due to the threat of Russian missiles on the morning of 26 August, while Ukraine was under a large-scale attack.

Source: European Pravda, citing Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

Details: The Polish military noted that since "early morning", they have observed intense Russian strikes on targets "located, including, on the western territory of Ukraine".

The Polish Armed Forces Operational Command says the last such increase in Russian aircraft activity, during which strikes were carried out on the west of Ukraine, was observed on 8 July. At that time, Russia launched a massive missile strike on Kyiv – among the targets was the children's hospital Okhmatdyt, and an entire entrance of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital was destroyed. On that day, 33 people were killed, and another 121 were injured.

The Polish military emphasised that all necessary procedures to secure the country's airspace have been activated.

Background:

  • As a result of the Russian missile attack, some districts of Kyiv experienced power outages, and in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, a residential building was damaged.
  • In his speech on Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to defend its freedom and that "the war will soon end in [Ukraine's] victory." He also emphasised that what unites Ukraine and Poland is stronger than any differences. 
  • Additionally, Duda stated that he would ask his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not to shoot at Russian soldiers if they decide to leave Ukraine.

