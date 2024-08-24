Polish president confident that Ukraine will soon win war against Russia

In his speech on Ukraine's Independence Day in Kyiv, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine would be able to defend its freedom and that "the war will soon end in [Ukraine's] victory." He also emphasised that the bonds between Ukraine and Poland are stronger than any differences.

Source: European Pravda, citing Duda's speech

Details: Duda noted that Ukraine's Independence Day is, to some extent, the Independence Day of the whole of Central Europe because "without Ukraine's independence, it is difficult to imagine an independent and secure Poland, Lithuania or other countries in our region".

Advertisement:

He praised the heroic struggle of Ukrainians to preserve their independence and vowed that Poland would support Ukraine until it wins the war against Russia.

"We, the Poles, know that independence is not given once and for all. In our history, we have endured tragic moments, lost our sovereignty twice, and regained it through superhuman efforts each time," Duda stated.

In his view, the example of the Polish struggle for statehood is a strong testament that perseverance and a desire for freedom can lead to victory, even when the enemy appears much stronger.

Advertisement:

"I have never had, and do not have, the slightest doubt that, through their united efforts and struggle, the courageous Ukrainian people will uphold their independence. Although Ukraine is currently battling the Russian aggressor, fiercely fighting for its independence, I am confident that the war will soon conclude with the triumph of freedom over tyranny. Out of the darkness of war and the devastation of scorched territories, a new world will emerge," Andrzej Duda said.

He highlighted that the Europe we know today ultimately emerged from the ashes of World War II.

In his speech, Duda recalled the common past of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland as part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

"The territories of our countries have been a fertile ground for the development of democratic traditions and civil liberties, which became a starting point and inspired the independence movements that shaped the European identity of the countries in our region... The fact that Ukraine today is shedding blood for freedom and sovereignty, rather than choosing to live in the shadow of the Kremlin's imperial policy, is rooted in our common history – I am deeply convinced of this," the Polish president said.

Duda also emphasised that Poland was the first country in the world to officially recognise Ukraine's independence in 1991.

He acknowledged that it is impossible to forget the painful chapters in their shared historical past.

"We do not trivialise, erase or forget them. We want to build a future based on truth and sincere reconciliation. Fraternal peoples owe this to one another, for what unites us is stronger than what divides us. I believe that unity and solidarity between us are crucial now, and that is why we must strengthen them with all our might," Andrzej Duda stressed.

Background:

On the morning of 24 August, the Polish president arrived in Kyiv. Before the celebrations on St Sophia's Square, he paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Ukraine at St Michael's Monastery.

In mid-August, Andrzej Duda honoured the soldiers of the Ukrainian People's Republic who fought against the Bolsheviks in 1917-1921 at a cemetery in Warsaw.

Support UP or become our patron!