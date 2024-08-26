All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two houses damaged in Lutsk and one person injured in large-scale Russian missile attack

Iryna BalachukMonday, 26 August 2024, 10:26
Two houses damaged in Lutsk and one person injured in large-scale Russian missile attack
Consequences of the Russian attack on August 26 in Lutsk. Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two residential buildings have been damaged and one person injured in Lutsk in Volyn Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram;  Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram  

Quote from Polishchuk: "An apartment building has been damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Lutsk."

Advertisement:

Details: Polishchuk added that he was at the scene of the strike.

"Details about casualties are being confirmed," he concluded.

A few minutes later, Polishchuk reported that another explosion had occurred in Lutsk. 

Advertisement:

A UP correspondent reports that the power supply has been cut off in part of the city.

Updated: Later, Yuriii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn OMA, reported that around 10:00, another residential building in Lutsk was damaged in a Russian attack and there was one casualty.

Polishchuk added that the water supply had been cut off in most districts of Lutsk as a result of a power outage.

Quote from Ihor Polishchuk:  "Engineers from Lutskvodokanal [the local water supply and wastewater disposal company] will go to the sites to switch on generators and restore the water supply as soon as the air-raid is over."

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
  • Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Volyn Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Volyn Oblast
Russian attack on Lutsk damages infrastructure facility and kills civilian
Zelenskyy inspects fortifications on border with Belarus – photos, video
Ukraine's Emergency Service posts photos of aftermath of Russian missile attack on Lutsk: 3 people killed
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: