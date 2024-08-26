Two houses damaged in Lutsk and one person injured in large-scale Russian missile attack

Consequences of the Russian attack on August 26 in Lutsk. Photo by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Two residential buildings have been damaged and one person injured in Lutsk in Volyn Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack.

Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram

Quote from Polishchuk: "An apartment building has been damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Lutsk."

Details: Polishchuk added that he was at the scene of the strike.

"Details about casualties are being confirmed," he concluded.

A few minutes later, Polishchuk reported that another explosion had occurred in Lutsk.

A UP correspondent reports that the power supply has been cut off in part of the city.

Updated: Later, Yuriii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn OMA, reported that around 10:00, another residential building in Lutsk was damaged in a Russian attack and there was one casualty.

Polishchuk added that the water supply had been cut off in most districts of Lutsk as a result of a power outage.

Quote from Ihor Polishchuk: "Engineers from Lutskvodokanal [the local water supply and wastewater disposal company] will go to the sites to switch on generators and restore the water supply as soon as the air-raid is over."

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

