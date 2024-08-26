Two houses damaged in Lutsk and one person injured in large-scale Russian missile attack
Two residential buildings have been damaged and one person injured in Lutsk in Volyn Oblast as a result of a large-scale Russian missile attack.
Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration (OMA), on Telegram
Quote from Polishchuk: "An apartment building has been damaged as a result of an enemy attack on Lutsk."
Details: Polishchuk added that he was at the scene of the strike.
"Details about casualties are being confirmed," he concluded.
A few minutes later, Polishchuk reported that another explosion had occurred in Lutsk.
A UP correspondent reports that the power supply has been cut off in part of the city.
Updated: Later, Yuriii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn OMA, reported that around 10:00, another residential building in Lutsk was damaged in a Russian attack and there was one casualty.
Polishchuk added that the water supply had been cut off in most districts of Lutsk as a result of a power outage.
Quote from Ihor Polishchuk: "Engineers from Lutskvodokanal [the local water supply and wastewater disposal company] will go to the sites to switch on generators and restore the water supply as soon as the air-raid is over."
Background:
- Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles on the territory of Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.
- Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.
