New seat of fire emerges on 8th day of fire at oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast

A new, fourth seat of fire broke out at the Proletarsk oil depot in Russia on 25 August, spreading to tanks in the western part of the base.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty

Details: Radio Liberty analysed a satellite image taken at 14:41 local time on Sunday. The fire had reached the fourth row of tanks on the left-hand side. According to one version of Russian Telegram channels, explosive kerosene may be stored in this part of the tank farm.

The Kavkaz oil depot near the town of Proletarsk, Rostov Oblast, was attacked by Ukrainian drones on 18 August. Another strike, according to unconfirmed reports, was carried out after the fire had started, on 23 August.

Russian media stated that dozens of firefighters had been injured while trying to extinguish the fire. The smoke from the fire stretches for more than 60 kilometres in the sky, but Rostov Oblast authorities say there is no threat to human health or deterioration in air quality.

