Power outages in Moldova after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine
Monday, 26 August 2024, 12:24
Moldovan energy operator Moldelectrica has reported power outages following the morning Russian attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, but does not expect any serious problems.
Source: European Pravda, citing Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, which quotes the company's press service
Details: Moldelectrica has announced disruptions in the power grid of the Ukraine-Moldova joint block as a result of Russia's morning strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.
Advertisement:
"The situation is now under control. We have enough local generation to cope with minor disruptions," the company said.
Background:
- Poland again scrambled its military aircraft during the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.
- As of now, at least 5 people have been killed and 17 wounded across Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!