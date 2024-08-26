All Sections
Power outages in Moldova after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 26 August 2024, 12:24
Power outages in Moldova after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Moldovan energy operator Moldelectrica has reported power outages following the morning Russian attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, but does not expect any serious problems.

Source: European Pravda, citing Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, which quotes the company's press service

Details: Moldelectrica has announced disruptions in the power grid of the Ukraine-Moldova joint block as a result of Russia's morning strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"The situation is now under control. We have enough local generation to cope with minor disruptions," the company said. 

Background: 

