Power outages in Moldova after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Moldovan energy operator Moldelectrica has reported power outages following the morning Russian attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, but does not expect any serious problems.

Details: Moldelectrica has announced disruptions in the power grid of the Ukraine-Moldova joint block as a result of Russia's morning strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"The situation is now under control. We have enough local generation to cope with minor disruptions," the company said.

Background:

Poland again scrambled its military aircraft during the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August.

As of now, at least 5 people have been killed and 17 wounded across Ukraine.

