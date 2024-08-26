Russian attack on hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast: Reuters cameraman remains in serious condition in hospital

Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, a Ukrainian cameraman working for Reuters, remains in a serious condition in hospital after a Russian attack on the Sapfir (Sapphire) Hotel in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 24 August.

Source: Institute of Mass Information, citing its own sources; a message from Liubysh-Kirdei’s wife, Maria Semenchenko

Details: A source reported that Liubysh-Kirdei has been seriously injured and is in a critical condition at a hospital in Dnipro. He has undergone surgery and is currently on artificial ventilation.

Update: Liubysh-Kirdei's wife, Maria Semenchenko, later confirmed that he was near the epicentre of the explosion on 24 August, "so he has numerous injuries and is in a serious condition in general" at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro.

"He is unconscious at the moment. The best doctors are taking care of him, doing everything possible and impossible. I am with him too. Reuters is covering all our needs here; we are constantly in touch with Ivan's colleagues and management. They have picked me up and are literally leading me by the hand. I am so grateful to them," she wrote.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 August, Russian forces struck a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. The Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that two civilians had been injured and one person was trapped under the rubble. All three are journalists and citizens of Ukraine, the US, and the UK.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office subsequently confirmed that the body of British citizen Ryan Evans, who was killed in the Russian missile attack, had been retrieved from under the rubble of the destroyed hotel building in Kramatorsk.

Law enforcement officers reported that four Reuters journalists – citizens of Ukraine, the US, Latvia and Germany – had been injured in the attack.

