Body of British journalist found under rubble in Kramatorsk

A British citizen, a journalist working for an international media outlet, was killed in a Russian attack on the Sapfir (Sapphire) Hotel in the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, on Facebook; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook; Ukraine’s National Police on Facebook

Quote from Honcharenko: "Rescue workers have found the body of a man under the rubble."

Details: Honcharenko had previously reported that six people were known to have been injured in the attack on Kramatorsk, with one of them in a serious condition.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later confirmed that the body of a British citizen killed in the Russian missile strike has been retrieved from the rubble of the destroyed hotel in Kramatorsk.

According to the prosecutor’s office, six civilians, four of them journalists, sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity in the Russian attack.

Quote from the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Russian forces likely deployed an Iskander-M missile to strike [Kramatorsk] at 22:35 on 24 August 2024. A residential neighbourhood came under attack, and four journalists working for foreign media – aged 38, 40, 41 and 46 – sustained injuries at the hotel, which was destroyed in the attack. These men sustained blast injuries, a concussion, contusions, cut wounds, and bruises; one of them had his leg broken.

Two women from Kramatorsk, aged 32 and 34, who were in their homes at the time of the attack also sustained injuries.

Update: Ukraine’s National Police later said that the man killed in the Russian attack on Kramatorsk was a 40-year-old UK national who was working for an international media outlet.

The four injured journalists received medical treatment: two were hospitalised and the other two were treated on an outpatient basis.

Background:

Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, had previously reported that four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the US, Latvia and Germany had been injured in the Russian attack on the hotel in Kramatorsk. A British journalist was also believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Reuters had confirmed that one member of its Ukraine team was missing.

On the morning of 25 August it was reported that the Russians had struck a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk overnight.

