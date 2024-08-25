All Sections
Reuters confirms death of British employee in Ukraine's Kramatorsk

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 August 2024, 23:17
Rubble being cleared away in Kramatorsk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Reuters has reported the death of Ryan Evans, a safety advisor working as part of a news team, in a Russian strike on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: ВВС, citing a statement by Reuters

Details: Reuters reported that safety advisor Ryan Evans, a UK national, was one of six Reuters employees staying at the Sapphire Hotel in Kramatorsk when it was hit by the Russians.

It added that two other members of the team have been hospitalised as a result of the attack, one of them with serious injuries.

Previously:

  • Ukrainian law enforcement agencies had reported that an unnamed 40-year-old British citizen who worked for a foreign media outlet had been killed in the Russian strike on the Sapphire Hotel.
  • The Prosecutor’s Office said six civilians, four of them journalists, sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity in the Russian attack.
  • Vadym Filashkin, Head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, had previously reported that four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the US, Latvia and Germany had been injured in the Russian strike.

