Russian strike on Kramatorsk: 4 Reuters employees injured, another journalist remains under rubble – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 August 2024, 16:31
Place of impact in Kramatorsk. Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany were injured as a result of Russian troops' attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk. A journalist from the United Kingdom is also presumably trapped beneath the rubble. 

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Reuters

Place of impact in Kramatorsk. 
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The number of casualties in Kramatorsk has risen to four. All the victims are Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany. A journalist from the United Kingdom is also believed to be under the rubble. The search and rescue operation at the scene continues."

Details: Reuters has confirmed that one member of its team covering the war in Ukraine is missing, and two others have been hospitalised after the attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk.

The agency said in a statement that the Sapphire Hotel, where a Reuters crew of six was staying, was hit on Saturday.

Place of impact in Kramatorsk.
Photo: Vadym Filashkin on Telegram

Previously: Russian forces struck a hotel in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on the night of 24-25 August, leaving two civilians injured and one person trapped under the rubble. All three are journalists and citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Donetsk Oblastmediamissile strike
