Russian forces attacked a suburb of Kharkiv on the morning of Saturday, 3 August.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, on Telegram

Details: An air-raid warning was not issued in Kharkiv Oblast at the time.

Advertisement:

After the information about the explosion, Terekhov urged residents to be careful and go to shelters.

Support UP or become our patron!