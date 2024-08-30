All Sections
Russians attack Pokrovsk front almost 60 times: 215 combat clashes occurred at front in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 30 August 2024, 08:26
Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have stormed 10 fronts in Ukraine over the past day, with the Pokrovsk front being attacked 58 times. A total of 215 combat clashes have occurred along the front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 30 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces continued their offensive (assault) actions, with eight combat clashes taking place. The fighting occurred particularly near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, 25 combat clashes occurred throughout the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Miasozharivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Torske and in the Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Chasiv Yar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Toretsk front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka and Sukha Balka 21 times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka and Mykhailivka, where the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continued to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence positions 38 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences toward the settlements of Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Vodiane 17 times.

On the Orikhiv front, three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Prydniprovske front, one combat clash occurred.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and bombarding settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces, in particular, at the deep rear. 

