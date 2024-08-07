Ukraine's Air Force shoots down all 30 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian forces targeted Ukraine with 30 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 6-7 August, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force

Quote from Oleshchuk: "The Air Surveillance Troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 30 attack drones. All enemy UAVs were shot down during the air defence operation within Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts."

Details: Oleshchuk explained that the Russians had launched the Shaheds from the areas near the Russian settlements of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeysk.

Military assets and personnel from the mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian defence forces and anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare assets of Ukraine's Air Force were involved in shooting down the Russian UAVs.

Background:

On the night of 6-7 August, Russian forces launched attack drones from the south. At around 03:00, an air-raid warning was issued in Ternopil, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts in Ukraine's west.

Russian drones were also spotted in Kyiv Oblast, and the local authorities reported that air defence units had been responding.

In addition, Ukrainian air defence units shot down 14 Russian Shahed UAVs over Mykolaiv Oblast and their wreckage caused dry grass to catch fire. A Russian missile was shot down over Sumy Oblast.

Four Russian Shahed loitering munitions were shot down over Khmelnytskyi Oblast. The wreckage from the downed drones damaged storage tanks and the premises of a workshop belonging to a manufacturing company in the oblast.

