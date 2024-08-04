All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine will only be able to deploy 10 F-16s in combat zone in 2024 – NYT

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 August 2024, 21:27
Ukraine will only be able to deploy 10 F-16s in combat zone in 2024 – NYT
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The New York Times has reported that Ukraine will only be able to deploy about 10 F-16 fighter jets this year.

Source: The New York Times with reference to American officials

Details: NYT stresses that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not disclose how many F-16s were delivered to Ukraine in his announcement, and did not specify whether they have already performed combat missions in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

An American official revealed on the condition of anonymity that six pilots were conducting test flights on as many jets in uncontested Ukrainian airspace. The official added that Ukrainian pilots were getting used to small-scale operations and did not participate in combat action against the Russians.

Reportedly, experts believe that the lack of trained pilots and a limited quantity of the aircraft will constrain their direct impact on the battlefield.

American officials state that about 20 Ukrainian pilots are expected to fly the aircraft in 2024.

Advertisement:

"That would allow Ukraine to deploy only about 10 F-16s in combat, given that each aircraft requires at least two pilots," NYT stresses.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraftwaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
aircraft
Ukrainian F-16s are equipped with missile warning system
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says F-16s enable Ukraine to down more Russian missiles and planes
Zelenskyy hopes Ukraine's partners will extend training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: