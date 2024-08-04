Ukraine will only be able to deploy 10 F-16s in combat zone in 2024 – NYT

The New York Times has reported that Ukraine will only be able to deploy about 10 F-16 fighter jets this year.

Source: The New York Times with reference to American officials

Details: NYT stresses that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not disclose how many F-16s were delivered to Ukraine in his announcement, and did not specify whether they have already performed combat missions in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

An American official revealed on the condition of anonymity that six pilots were conducting test flights on as many jets in uncontested Ukrainian airspace. The official added that Ukrainian pilots were getting used to small-scale operations and did not participate in combat action against the Russians.

Reportedly, experts believe that the lack of trained pilots and a limited quantity of the aircraft will constrain their direct impact on the battlefield.

American officials state that about 20 Ukrainian pilots are expected to fly the aircraft in 2024.

Advertisement:

"That would allow Ukraine to deploy only about 10 F-16s in combat, given that each aircraft requires at least two pilots," NYT stresses.

Background:

On 4 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery of a batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Earlier on 4 August, The Economist reported that Ukraine received the first 10 out of the possible 79 F-16 fighters on 31 July, a year after the US authorised its more willing European partners to supply them. By the end of 2024, Ukraine should receive 20 such fighters.

On 31 July, Bloomberg reported that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!