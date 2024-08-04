All Sections
Ukrainian F-16s are equipped with missile warning system

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 August 2024, 20:44
The Terma PIDS+ pylon on the Ukrainian F-16 fighter. Freeze frame from the video of the President of Ukraine, Militarnyi

Ukraine’s F-16 multi-role fighter jets have received Terma PIDS+ pylons with a missile warning system.

Source: Militarnyi media outlet

Details: Militarnyi identified the pylons in a video posted on the official Telegram channel of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Danish-designed and manufactured Terma system was used to equip fighter jets of all European Participating Air Force (EPAF) member states.

In 2018, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Belgium ordered Terma PIDS+ pylons with the Hensoldt AAR-60(V)2 missile warning system (MWS) for their F-16 fighter jets.

Reportedly, all these countries were expected to supply Ukraine with the F-16s so it is unknown which aircraft exactly was displayed on 4 August.

As for the importance of MWS, it facilitates the vital enhancement of the F-16’s self-defence capability, since it gives the aircraft an opportunity to detect and counterattack missiles in advance.

MWS consists of six sensors and one computer. Three sensors are installed on both pylons, and their location facilitates almost complete spherical coverage around the aircraft.

The computer is installed on the right pylon. AAR-60(V)2 transfers information about threats to the Terma ALQ-213 Electronic Warfare Management System located in the cockpit.

The ALQ-213 selects the most effective sequence of chaffs realis from the Flare-Up module located in the PIDS+ pylon.

The traps are fired at an angle so that they shoot diagonally downward and do not hit the missile mounted on the fighter jet’s wingtip.

At the moment Terma supplied the aircraft of the US National Guard with Flare-Up systems for the F-16s. The US Air Forces ordered the Israeli systems in 2020.

Background: On 4 August Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16 fighter jets have been delivered to Ukraine, and posted a video with them.

Subjects: aircraft
