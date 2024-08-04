Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says F-16s will enable Ukraine to down more Russian missiles and planes

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine means that "more missiles and planes Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities will be downed".

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "The F-16s are in Ukraine. This means that more occupiers will be neutralised. More missiles and planes Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities will be downed."

Details: Syrskyi thanked Ukraine’s allies for supplying the F-16s and thanked everyone in Ukraine who worked hard to ensure their delivery.

He said that successful use of modern aircraft will help save more Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.

Background:

On 4 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery of a batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Earlier on 4 August, The Economist reported that Ukraine received the first 10 out of the possible 79 F-16 fighters on 31 July, a year after the US authorised its more willing European partners to supply them. By the end of 2024, Ukraine should receive 20 such fighters.

On 31 July, Bloomberg reported that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.

