Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says F-16s will enable Ukraine to down more Russian missiles and planes
Sunday, 4 August 2024, 20:16
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine means that "more missiles and planes Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities will be downed".
Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook
Quote from Syrskyi: "The F-16s are in Ukraine. This means that more occupiers will be neutralised. More missiles and planes Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities will be downed."
Details: Syrskyi thanked Ukraine’s allies for supplying the F-16s and thanked everyone in Ukraine who worked hard to ensure their delivery.
He said that successful use of modern aircraft will help save more Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.
Background:
- On 4 August, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the delivery of a batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
- Earlier on 4 August, The Economist reported that Ukraine received the first 10 out of the possible 79 F-16 fighters on 31 July, a year after the US authorised its more willing European partners to supply them. By the end of 2024, Ukraine should receive 20 such fighters.
- On 31 July, Bloomberg reported that the first batch of F-16 fighter jets had arrived in Ukraine.
