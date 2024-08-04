All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says F-16s will enable Ukraine to down more Russian missiles and planes

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 August 2024, 20:16
F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine. Photo: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has said that the arrival of F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine means that "more missiles and planes Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities will be downed".

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "The F-16s are in Ukraine. This means that more occupiers will be neutralised. More missiles and planes Russian criminals use to attack Ukrainian cities will be downed."

Details: Syrskyi thanked Ukraine’s allies for supplying the F-16s and thanked everyone in Ukraine who worked hard to ensure their delivery.

He said that successful use of modern aircraft will help save more Ukrainian soldiers’ lives.

Background:

